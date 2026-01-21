National News
B.C. energy minister Dix says North Coast Transmission Line will boost LNG project

January 21, 2026 90 views

By Wolfgang Depner British Columbia’s Energy Minister Adrian Dix says an agreement between BC Hydro and the Nisga’a First Nation will help power a planned floating LNG terminal in northwestern B.C. across the finish line. Dix said the agreement, marked by the signing of a memorandum of understanding in Prince George, B.C., on Tuesday, will see the North Coast Transmission Line supply up to 600 megawatts to what proponents say will be Canada’s second-largest LNG facility. Construction of the line is expected to start this summer. The Ksi Lisims LNG project planned for Nisga’a Treaty territory on Pearse Island north of Prince Rupert is a proposed 12-million-tonne-per-year, floating liquefied natural gas facility, which received environmental approvals from the provincial and federal governments in September. BC Hydro said in a statement…

