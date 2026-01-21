National News
Live-streamed event to explore history and discoveries at Charlie Lake’s Tse’k’wa cave

January 21, 2026 88 views

By Ed Hitchins, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Energeticcity.ca CHARLIE LAKE, B.C. — Residents of Fort St. John can learn about the discoveries and significance a historic Indigenous cave in the North Peace has had in a live-stream showcase this week. On Thursday, January 22nd, ‘Anthropology in our Backyards’ will take place at the University of Northern British Columbia (UNBC) in Prince George and live streamed, hosted by Dr. Farid Rahemtulla and Richard Gilbert, a retired archeological professional who took part in excavations with Simon Fraser University (SFU). In Fort St. John, the stream will be played at the North Peace Museum. With a history dating back to the Ice Age, the Tse’k’wa National Historic Site – whose name translates to ‘rock house’ – will be the centrepiece of the discussion,…

