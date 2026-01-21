National News
Land claims, clarified: What does the Quw’utsun Nation title case mean for Kamloops?

January 21, 2026 87 views

By Macarena Mantilla, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Wren Stk’emlúpsemc te Secwepemc Nation, which comprises Tk’emlups and Skeetchestn, first launched a title case in 2015 in opposition to the proposed Ajax Copper-Gold project near Kamloops. Photo by Province of British Columbia In the months following the ruling in Cowichan Tribes v. Canada, which recognized Quw’utsun Nation’s Aboriginal title rights to parts of  a former fishing village site in what’s now known as Richmond along the  south arm of the Fraser River, many across British Columbia and  particularly those in Kamloops (Tk’emlúps) have wondered: What are the  implications of land claims on private property rights? Tk̓emlúps te Secwépemc and the City of Kamloops shared a statement Dec. 12, 2025 providing clarity on the Stk’emlúpsemc te Secwepemc Nation’s Aboriginal title claim to…

