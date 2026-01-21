‘Tremendous loss’: Fire engulfs ‘multi-use’ school on Blueberry River First Nations Reserve

By Ed Hitchins, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Energeticcity.ca BUICK, B.C – An early-morning fire on Blueberry River First Nations (BRFN) territory has been described as a “tremendous loss for the community.” Fort St. John RMCP officers are investigating a fire which broke out around 6:30 a.m. on Saturday, January 17th. A press release from BRFN leadership obtained by Energeticcity.ca says the flames engulfed a school building which housed “everything from community gatherings and funerals to adult education” throughout its 30-year existence. The statement says the fire “started quickly and engulfed the entire building,” and BRFN’s community fire capacity is “insufficient to fight any fire of size due to the reservoir.” Earlier on Saturday, the Fort St. John Fire Department confirmed it did not send out units to the blaze due…



