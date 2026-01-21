Nunavut politicians raise Greenland flag as Trump escalates annexation threat

Members of Nunavut’s legislative assembly raised Greenland’s flag Tuesday to show in solidarity with the Inuit-majority island pushing back against annexation threats from U.S. President Donald Trump. Speaker David Joanasie said dozens attended the afternoon flag-raising outside the legislature in downtown Iqaluit, including Premier John Main, the representative of the Danish consulate in Iqaluit and Greenlanders living in Nunavut. “It was a great crowd. People driving by were honking their horns, so it was great to hear,” Joanasie said in an interview. “With what’s going on across the Arctic, around the world (with) our neighbours in the east, we thought it was very fitting for the legislature to show our support and empathy with the people of Greenland … we are in support of their right to self-determination.” Nunavut’s Inuit…



