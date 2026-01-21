National News
ticker

Brantford Police seek public’s help in identifing suspects involved in collision with house

January 21, 2026 83 views

BRANTFORD, ONT-  Brantford Police are asking the public for help in identifying two men after a  vehicle drove into a Brant Avenue residence. The Brantford Police Service (BPS) were holding a traffic stop Sunday, January 18, 2026, at about 2:15 a.m., at the intersection of Brant Avenue and Dalhousie Street when they stopped a vehicle, occupied by four men, that had been travelling “well below” the speed limit and officers were attempting to confirm sobriety of the driver. BPS said during the traffic stop, the driver drove away at a very high rate of speed, fleeing the traffic stop and running a red light. Concerned for public safety, officers did not pursue the vehicle. At about 2:20 a.m., the vehicle collided into a residence at Brant Avenue and St. Paul…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Nunavut politicians raise Greenland flag as Trump escalates annexation threat

January 21, 2026 85

Members of Nunavut’s legislative assembly raised Greenland’s flag Tuesday to show in solidarity with the Inuit-majority…

Read more
National News

‘Tremendous loss’: Fire engulfs ‘multi-use’ school on Blueberry River First Nations Reserve

January 21, 2026 97

By Ed Hitchins, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Energeticcity.ca BUICK, B.C – An early-morning fire on Blueberry…

Read more