Brantford Police seek public’s help in identifing suspects involved in collision with house

BRANTFORD, ONT- Brantford Police are asking the public for help in identifying two men after a vehicle drove into a Brant Avenue residence. The Brantford Police Service (BPS) were holding a traffic stop Sunday, January 18, 2026, at about 2:15 a.m., at the intersection of Brant Avenue and Dalhousie Street when they stopped a vehicle, occupied by four men, that had been travelling “well below” the speed limit and officers were attempting to confirm sobriety of the driver. BPS said during the traffic stop, the driver drove away at a very high rate of speed, fleeing the traffic stop and running a red light. Concerned for public safety, officers did not pursue the vehicle. At about 2:20 a.m., the vehicle collided into a residence at Brant Avenue and St. Paul…



