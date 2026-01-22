François Legault has resigned as premier of Quebec, leaving behind a strained legacy with MCK

By Lucas-Matthew Marsh, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Iori:wase Legault is gone – whether the legacy he leaves behind with Kahnawake and First Nations across Quebec will linger on remains to be seen. The Premier’s sudden resignation did not catch Mohawk Council of Kahnawake (MCK) Grand Chief Cody Diabo by surprise, telling Iorì:wase he saw the parallels between him and former prime minister Justin Trudeau. “They were really losing a lot of support with the different decisions he was making,” Diabo added. Francois Legault made the announcement at a press conference in Quebec City last Wednesday, telling reporters it was for the “good of Quebec” and his “party”. “I can see that many Quebecers currently want change and, among other things, a change in [Premier],” Legault said. Public support for Legault…



