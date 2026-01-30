‘Truth, courage, care’: Esk’etemc leader honoured with ‘B.C.’ reconciliation award

By Dionne Phillips, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, IndigiNews Former Esk’etemc Kúkwpi7 Charlene Belleau (Eaglestar Woman) has been recognized with an award for her work to support healing and justice for residential “school” survivors and their families. The Elder was among seven people honoured with a British Columbia Reconciliation Award at the Government House in lək̓ʷəŋən territories on Thursday evening. The award — presented by the Office of the Lieutenant Governor and BC Achievement Foundation — recognizes individuals, groups and organizations who demonstrate their commitment to reconciliation. At the presentation ceremony, this year’s recipients were welcomed in behind lək̓ʷəŋən dancers as the Government House was rearranged to resemble a longhouse. Jerymy Brownridge, executive director of Government House, acknowledged Belleau’s embodiment of “truth, courage, care” as she’s been dedicated to advancing healing…



