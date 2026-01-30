United Nations faces ‘imminent financial collapse’ without urgent action, UN chief says

By Edith M. Lederer The United Nations chief is warning that the world body faces “imminent financial collapse” unless its financial rules are overhauled or all 193 member nations pay their dues — a message likely directed at the United States and the billions it owes. Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said in a letter to all U.N. member nations obtained Friday by The Associated Press that cash for its regular operating budget could run out by July, which could dramatically affect its operations. “Either all member states honor their obligations to pay in full and on time — or member states must fundamentally overhaul our financial rules to prevent an imminent financial collapse,” he said. While Guterres didn’t name any country in the letter, which was reported earlier by Reuters, the…



