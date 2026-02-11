Animal Nation aired weekly on APTN

Local News
By Sam Laskaris Writer Jesse Bochner continues to have a passion for nature documentaries. But instead of just watching them now, Bochner, a member of Roseau River Anishinabe First Nation in Manitoba, has helped create what he hopes will become a hit series. Bochner is a writer, director and producer of Animal Nation, a seven-part series that will be aired weekly on the Aboriginal Peoples Television Network (APTN), starting on Jan. 8. “I’ve always loved documentaries,” said Bochner, who is 54 and lives in Montreal. “And as a kid, nature documentaries were definitely one of my favourite things. So, I’ve always been interested and eager to work on an animal nature documentary.” Each episode of Animal Nation is titled after a keynote species. The inaugural episode is titled Bear. Following…

