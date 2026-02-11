Six Nations Elected Council Briefs: Transparency to budgetting

Transparent dispute A dispute over transparency at the Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) General Finance meeting on Feb. 2 ended with council voting to move a previously closed agenda item into open session. Councillor Alaina VanEvery questioned why In-Camera Agenda Item’s No. 4 and 5 were scheduled for in-camera discussion, arguing there was no clear justification for excluding the public. Deborah Jonathan, acting CEO, told council item number 4 involved a historical contracting process and future direction and said it was not appropriate for open discussion. VanEvery moved to bring item no. 5 related to Lands and Membership into the open session. The motion was seconded by Councillor Audrey Powless-Bomberry and carried. SNEC approved support for the Lands and Membership Department to apply for national funding related to early-stage land…
Related Posts
Elected Chief says former patients of former Lady Wellington Hospital can seek compensation for abuse
February 11, 2026 214
Six Nations Elected Chief Sherri Lyn Hill highlighted a newly approved federal settlement for survivors of…
Documentary marketing dinner cruises wants to film at Six Nations
February 11, 2026 198
A mini documentary featuring communities and tourism on the Grand River may feature Six Nations. Six…