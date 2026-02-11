Local News
ticker

Six Nations Elected Council Briefs: Transparency to budgetting

February 11, 2026 166 views

Transparent dispute A dispute over transparency at the Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) General Finance meeting on Feb. 2 ended with council voting to move a previously closed agenda item into open session. Councillor Alaina VanEvery questioned why In-Camera Agenda Item’s No. 4 and 5 were scheduled for in-camera discussion, arguing there was no clear justification for excluding the public. Deborah Jonathan, acting CEO, told council item number 4 involved a historical contracting process and future direction and said it was not appropriate for open discussion. VanEvery moved to bring item no. 5 related to Lands and Membership into the open session. The motion was seconded by Councillor Audrey Powless-Bomberry and carried. SNEC approved support for the Lands and Membership Department to apply for national funding related to early-stage land…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

The Old Lady Wellington Hospital on Six Nations was closed in the 1960s. (Historical Photo Records)
Local News

Elected Chief says former patients of former Lady Wellington Hospital can seek compensation for abuse

February 11, 2026 214

Six Nations Elected Chief Sherri Lyn Hill highlighted a newly approved federal settlement for survivors of…

Read more
Local News

Documentary marketing dinner cruises wants to film at Six Nations

February 11, 2026 198

A mini documentary featuring communities and tourism on the Grand River may feature Six Nations. Six…

Read more