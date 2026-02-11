Six Nations Elected Council Briefs: Transparency to budgetting

Transparent dispute A dispute over transparency at the Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) General Finance meeting on Feb. 2 ended with council voting to move a previously closed agenda item into open session. Councillor Alaina VanEvery questioned why In-Camera Agenda Item’s No. 4 and 5 were scheduled for in-camera discussion, arguing there was no clear justification for excluding the public. Deborah Jonathan, acting CEO, told council item number 4 involved a historical contracting process and future direction and said it was not appropriate for open discussion. VanEvery moved to bring item no. 5 related to Lands and Membership into the open session. The motion was seconded by Councillor Audrey Powless-Bomberry and carried. SNEC approved support for the Lands and Membership Department to apply for national funding related to early-stage land…



