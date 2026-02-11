Local News
Police

OPP charge two men

February 11, 2026 219 views

HALDIMAND COUNTY – Two men are facing trafficking charges after Haldimand County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) conducted a  traffic stop in Haldimand County. Haldimand OPP said they were on patrol on King Street in Hagersville Friday January 30, 2026, at about 8:00 p.m. when they conducted a traffic stop. OPP said  the investigation found a quantity of suspected illicit drugs within the vehicle. Both men were taken into custody.William Thomas, 48, of Ohsweken has been charged with: Possession Property Obtained by Crime Under $5000, Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking (two counts), Driving Motor Vehicle with Open Container of Liquor;.Robert Sears, 39, of Hagersville has been charged with: Possession Property Obtained by Crime Under $5000, Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

The Old Lady Wellington Hospital on Six Nations was closed in the 1960s. (Historical Photo Records)
Local News

Elected Chief says former patients of former Lady Wellington Hospital can seek compensation for abuse

February 11, 2026 214

Six Nations Elected Chief Sherri Lyn Hill highlighted a newly approved federal settlement for survivors of…

Read more
Local News

Documentary marketing dinner cruises wants to film at Six Nations

February 11, 2026 198

A mini documentary featuring communities and tourism on the Grand River may feature Six Nations. Six…

Read more