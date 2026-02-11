OPP charge two men

HALDIMAND COUNTY – Two men are facing trafficking charges after Haldimand County Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) conducted a traffic stop in Haldimand County. Haldimand OPP said they were on patrol on King Street in Hagersville Friday January 30, 2026, at about 8:00 p.m. when they conducted a traffic stop. OPP said the investigation found a quantity of suspected illicit drugs within the vehicle. Both men were taken into custody.William Thomas, 48, of Ohsweken has been charged with: Possession Property Obtained by Crime Under $5000, Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of Trafficking (two counts), Driving Motor Vehicle with Open Container of Liquor;.Robert Sears, 39, of Hagersville has been charged with: Possession Property Obtained by Crime Under $5000, Possession of a Schedule I Substance for the Purpose of…
