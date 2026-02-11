Federal action on water and wastewater infrastructured urged

Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) has approved a recommendation calling for increased federal support for water and wastewater infrastructure. During its Jan. 27 General Council meeting, the Built Environment, Climate Adaptation, Lands and Membership made the recommendation. The Committee highlighted ongoing operational deficits within the Six Nations Department of Public Works. The motion notes that Public Works continues to operate under funding levels that do not meet the community’s current water and wastewater infrastructure needs. Council directed that Indigenous Services Canada be formally engaged to advocate for immediate increases in funding and resources. Councillor Dayle Bomberry raised concerns about broader federal funding structures and the need for accountability and timelines from senior officials. Elected Chief Sherri-Lyn Hill agreed to press for responses during upcoming meetings with federal representatives. Kayanase Greenhouse…



