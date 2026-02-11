Documentary marketing dinner cruises wants to film at Six Nations

A mini documentary featuring communities and tourism on the Grand River may feature Six Nations. Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) approved a request to film a mini documentary about the Grand River on Jan. 27 but stopped short of allowing it to be published, after councillors raised concerns about ownership, community benefit and editorial control. “I would move that we approve the filming, but not the publishing,” Councillor Alaina VanEvery said, adding that any decision to release the finished product should come only after council and staff have reviewed it. “That approval would come after we see the product,” she said. Quentin Stroud, owner and operator of Summit Aerial Drone Services, appeared before council seeking permission to film interviews, aerial footage and community events at Six Nations as part of…



