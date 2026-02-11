Local News
ticker

Documentary marketing dinner cruises wants to film at Six Nations

February 11, 2026 197 views

A mini documentary featuring communities and tourism on the Grand River may feature Six Nations. Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) approved a request to film a mini documentary about the Grand River on Jan. 27 but stopped short of allowing it to be published, after councillors raised concerns about ownership, community benefit and editorial control. “I would move that we approve the filming, but not the publishing,” Councillor Alaina VanEvery said, adding that any decision to release the finished product should come only after council and staff have reviewed it. “That approval would come after we see the product,” she said. Quentin Stroud, owner and operator of Summit Aerial Drone Services, appeared before council seeking permission to film interviews, aerial footage and community events at Six Nations as part of…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

The Old Lady Wellington Hospital on Six Nations was closed in the 1960s. (Historical Photo Records)
Local News

Elected Chief says former patients of former Lady Wellington Hospital can seek compensation for abuse

February 11, 2026 213

Six Nations Elected Chief Sherri Lyn Hill highlighted a newly approved federal settlement for survivors of…

Read more
Local News

Federal action on water and wastewater infrastructured urged

February 11, 2026 172

Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) has approved a recommendation calling for increased federal support for water…

Read more