Local News
Slider

Elected Chief says former patients of former Lady Wellington Hospital can seek compensation for abuse

February 11, 2026 213 views
The Old Lady Wellington Hospital on Six Nations was closed in the 1960s. (Historical Photo Records)

Six Nations Elected Chief Sherri Lyn Hill highlighted a newly approved federal settlement for survivors of Indian hospitals, recent advocacy work with provincial ministries, and emerging partnerships aimed at supporting Six Nations programs and services. Elected Chief Hill updated the community during Six Nations Elected Council’s (SNEC) meeting Jan., 27. She said the Federal Court has approved a settlement agreement in Hardy v. Attorney General of Canada, class action. The case addressed abuses experienced by Indigenous patients at federally operated Indian hospitals, including the former Lady Wellington Hospital, which was in Ohsweken. “The settlement is meant to address claims for psychological, verbal, physical and/or sexual abuse,” Hill said. Under the settlement, eligible class members can receive direct compensation ranging from $10,000 to $200,000. To qualify, individuals must have been patients…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

Local News

Documentary marketing dinner cruises wants to film at Six Nations

February 11, 2026 198

A mini documentary featuring communities and tourism on the Grand River may feature Six Nations. Six…

Read more
Local News

Federal action on water and wastewater infrastructured urged

February 11, 2026 172

Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) has approved a recommendation calling for increased federal support for water…

Read more