Elected Chief says former patients of former Lady Wellington Hospital can seek compensation for abuse

Six Nations Elected Chief Sherri Lyn Hill highlighted a newly approved federal settlement for survivors of Indian hospitals, recent advocacy work with provincial ministries, and emerging partnerships aimed at supporting Six Nations programs and services. Elected Chief Hill updated the community during Six Nations Elected Council’s (SNEC) meeting Jan., 27. She said the Federal Court has approved a settlement agreement in Hardy v. Attorney General of Canada, class action. The case addressed abuses experienced by Indigenous patients at federally operated Indian hospitals, including the former Lady Wellington Hospital, which was in Ohsweken. “The settlement is meant to address claims for psychological, verbal, physical and/or sexual abuse,” Hill said. Under the settlement, eligible class members can receive direct compensation ranging from $10,000 to $200,000. To qualify, individuals must have been patients…



