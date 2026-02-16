National News
Quebec’s Minister of Public Security and Indigenous Affairs pledges plan on crime surge

By Marcus Bankuti, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Eastern Door The province will soon announce a strategy that is set to help confront organized crime that has taken root in First Nations, Quebec’s minister of public security and Indigenous affairs told The Pines Reporter. While the minister, Ian Lafrenière, assured these plans will be revealed in the coming weeks, he provided few details about what the strategy will entail. However, he signalled he is well aware that Kanesatake is facing an increasingly challenging public safety situation. “I do understand community members, why they’re writing me, asking that we do something, because I can’t imagine raising my kids in an environment like that. This is not easy,” said Lafrenière. Just in the past couple months, The Eastern Door has documented the…

