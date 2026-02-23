RCMP’s much-needed reserve program grappling with numerous challenges: report

By Jim Bronskill Challenges with recruitment, training, resources and overall management are hindering the RCMP’s reserve program, even as reservists are being called on more than ever, says an internal evaluation report. The newly released report says while the program helps fill RCMP staffing gaps across Canada, the lack of a clear mandate “results in inconsistencies and an inability of the program to meet current organizational needs.” The program is intended to hire RCMP members and former members of other Canadian police services for three-year terms to fill temporary vacancies. Based on total hours, reservists filled the equivalent of about 173 full-time positions in 2024, up from about 155 positions in 2020, the November 2025 report says. Demand for reservists has increased, given the general satisfaction with the program and…



