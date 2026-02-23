National News
Indigenous leaders outline priorities for spring sitting of Parliament

February 23, 2026 236 views

By Alessia Passafiume Indigenous leaders were braced for change after the last federal election, when Prime Minister Mark Carney’s win ushered in a new look for the Liberal government after 10 years under Justin Trudeau. That change has compelled those leaders to build relationships with new cabinet ministers and a revolving cast of public servants working on Indigenous files. First Nations, Inuit and Métis leaders have a long list of priorities they want the federal government to work on, including the introduction of a series of bills on self-government and clean drinking water. Here’s what they’ll be watching for. First Nations At the Assembly of First Nations assembly last December, Carney promised to hold a meeting between First Nations leaders, the federal government and premiers. AFN National Chief Cindy Woodhouse…

