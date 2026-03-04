National News
ticker

Chief in N.S. says Mi’kmaq have a treaty right to sell cannabis amid new RCMP raids

March 4, 2026 123 views

By Lyndsay Armstrong A First Nation chief in Nova Scotia is asserting that Mi’kmaq people have a treaty right to grow and sell cannabis amid fresh police raids on multiple Indigenous-owned cannabis operations. The comments by Chief Terry Paul of Membertou First Nation are in conflict with the position of the provincial government, which considers all cannabis sold outside Nova Scotia Liquor Corp. outlets to be illegal. “Let us be clear that the Mi’kmaq have a collective treaty right to the sale of cannabis. We have the right to self-determination in our communities. We govern our people, lands, and priorities — not the province,” Paul said in a statement Tuesday night. He was reacting to RCMP raids earlier in the day during which police seized cannabis from five dispensaries in…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

First Nations ‘deeply disappointed’ with exploration company

March 4, 2026 201

By Mike Stimpson, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, NWOnewswatch.com SACHIGO LAKE — A First Nation in Northwestern…

Read more
National News

Sqomish Forestry looks to engage Squamish school kids in land stewardship, through cedar and log donations

March 4, 2026 223

By Ina Pace, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Squamish Chief Sqomish Forestry has donated around 1,000…

Read more