Chief in N.S. says Mi’kmaq have a treaty right to sell cannabis amid new RCMP raids

By Lyndsay Armstrong A First Nation chief in Nova Scotia is asserting that Mi’kmaq people have a treaty right to grow and sell cannabis amid fresh police raids on multiple Indigenous-owned cannabis operations. The comments by Chief Terry Paul of Membertou First Nation are in conflict with the position of the provincial government, which considers all cannabis sold outside Nova Scotia Liquor Corp. outlets to be illegal. “Let us be clear that the Mi’kmaq have a collective treaty right to the sale of cannabis. We have the right to self-determination in our communities. We govern our people, lands, and priorities — not the province,” Paul said in a statement Tuesday night. He was reacting to RCMP raids earlier in the day during which police seized cannabis from five dispensaries in…



