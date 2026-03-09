National News
Portion of N.S. legislature closed to public after week of protests over grant cuts

March 9, 2026 138 views

A floor of the Nova Scotia legislature is closed to the public following a week of rallies and demonstrations over grant cuts. Speaker of the House Danielle Barkhouse said public access would be temporarily closed to the second floor of Province House in downtown Halifax. The gallery of the legislature and the main floor remain open to the public. “As most people know, the emotions are high here in the House,” she told reporters Friday. There have been protests outside the legislature throughout the week over $130 million in cuts to funding for Indigenous and African Nova Scotian projects and arts, tourism and culture programs. “I changed the specifics to this floor because I want to make sure that we have a safe environment for all MLAs here at Province…

