National News
ticker

Dene laws and spiritual stories help in examining human-made climate challenges facing Mother Earth

March 31, 2026 125 views

By Shari Narine, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Windspeaker.com Mother Earth is Our Elder: A Northern Indigenous Perspective on the Climate Crisis blends author Katłįa’s perspective as a woman from Dënéndeh with the stories and wisdom of Dene Elders and knowledge carriers from across the Northwest Territories. It’s very much a collective effort, although Katłįa, also known as Catherine Lafferty, did the “heavy lifting” over a three-year period travelling throughout N.W.T. to gather stories. “Copyright is different for (First Nations), right? It’s a collective ownership. And, unfortunately, because of the mainstream publishing industry, the copyright is in my name, but it’s more of a collective,” she said. “This book wouldn’t have been what it is without the generous sharing of the knowledge carriers and Elders.” Mother Earth is Our Elder weaves…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Ottawa leaving First Nations ill-equipped to fight deadly fires: retired fire chief

March 31, 2026 190

By Alessia Passafiume After three house fires ripped through a First Nation in northern Ontario in…

Read more
National News

Carney rolls out new $3.8 billion nature strategy, new conservation areas

March 31, 2026 166

By Nick Murray The Liberal government has unveiled a $3.8 billion strategy to protect nature through…

Read more