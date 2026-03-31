Dene laws and spiritual stories help in examining human-made climate challenges facing Mother Earth

By Shari Narine, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Windspeaker.com Mother Earth is Our Elder: A Northern Indigenous Perspective on the Climate Crisis blends author Katłįa’s perspective as a woman from Dënéndeh with the stories and wisdom of Dene Elders and knowledge carriers from across the Northwest Territories. It’s very much a collective effort, although Katłįa, also known as Catherine Lafferty, did the “heavy lifting” over a three-year period travelling throughout N.W.T. to gather stories. “Copyright is different for (First Nations), right? It’s a collective ownership. And, unfortunately, because of the mainstream publishing industry, the copyright is in my name, but it’s more of a collective,” she said. “This book wouldn’t have been what it is without the generous sharing of the knowledge carriers and Elders.” Mother Earth is Our Elder weaves…



Register This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, and Canada Print and Online members only. Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice