James Smith Cree Nation seeks answers on COVID-19 funds

By Nicole Goldsworthy, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, SaskToday.ca JAMES SMITH CREE NATION — The chief of James Smith Cree Nation says he is seeking answers and accountability after raising concerns about how COVID-19 funding was handled by the Federation of Sovereign Indigenous Nations (FSIN). Chief Kirby Constant confirmed Wednesday he sent a formal letter to the FSIN requesting documents and clarification regarding funding tied to the pandemic. “As chief, I have a responsibility to protect the interests of our nation and to ensure transparency and accountability when our nation’s name is referenced in matters involving public funds,” Constant said in a open letter to members. The request follows a 2025 summary report by Indigenous Services Canada based on a forensic audit conducted by KPMG. The report found the FSIN received…



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