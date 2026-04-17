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Nishnawbe Aski Police Service is recruiting far and wide

April 17, 2026 80 views

By Maya Ekman, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, NWOnewswatch.com THUNDER BAY – The Nishnawbe Aski Police Service is expanding its recruitment missions across Ontario and Manitoba to meet its mandate of 80 new officers per year, and the next stop is the Fort William First Nation career fair on April 25. NAPS became the first First Nation police service to join the province’s Community Safety and Policing Act (CSPA) in 2024, which has allowed them to secure the funding needed to expand recruitment. According to recruitment constable, Mason Morriseau, NAPS recruitment officers will be travelling more throughout the coming months. The strategy, he says, is to attend as many events and to be as public as possible. “We believe having a face-to-face, in-person impact is more meaningful than obviously having an…

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