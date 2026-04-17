Nugent sentenced to 9 years for manslaughter

By Carrie Ivardi, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, TBnewswatch.com THUNDER BAY – Before a packed courtroom on Wednesday, Brady Nugent was sentenced to nine years in prison for taking the life of Tyler Blouin on May 5, 2024. In her decision Justice Claudia Belda emphasized the devastating loss to Blouin’s family. She said the victim leaves behind two young sons and a family that loved him. The incident took place in the area of Camelot and St. Paul streets around 2:30 a.m. on May 5, 2024. Belda, who reviewed the facts of the case that were heard during the sentencing hearing on April 2, said that in balancing the mitigating versus the aggravating factors, the scale had to be weighted towards severity. Brady Nugent pleaded guilty to manslaughter on Aug. 6,…



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