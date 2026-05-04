Inter-agency training teaches Yukon’s firefighters how to work together

By Noah Korver, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Yukon News Firefighters from across the Yukon are in Whitehorse this week as the city plays host to expert trainers who have come to share their experiences and knowledge with the territory’s first responders. Training kicked off on Monday with personnel from the Whitehorse Fire Department, Yukon Wildfire, Yukon First Nations Wildfire, and several regional volunteer fire departments. The training is focused on improving inter-agency operation during a large scale fire response. The City of Whitehorse occupies a very niche place in firefighting, with many of its sprawling neighbourhoods abutting vast expanses of wilderness on all sides. The transitional area where these developed lands meet undeveloped forest is known as the wildland-urban interface and presents unique challenges for firefighting. Interface fires often require…
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