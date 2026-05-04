Yukon First Nation decries American push for oil and gas in the Arctic

By Noah Korver, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Yukon News The Vuntut Gwitchin First Nation expressed their continued opposition to oil and gas development in Northern Alaska on April 30, releasing a statement denouncing the planned sale of oil and gas leases within critical habitat for the Porcupine Caribou Herd. On April 20, the Alaska Bureau of Land Management released a Detailed Statement of Sale announcing the opening date for bidding on oil and gas lease tracts within the Coastal Plains area of the Arctic National Wildlife Refuge (ANWR). The refuge sits along the northern coast of Alaska and abuts the border with the Yukon on its eastern side. Encompassing an area nearly double the size of Switzerland at 19.9 million acres, the ANWR is the largest designated wildlife refuge in…



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