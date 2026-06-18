Grassy Narrows repeats call for Carney to apologize for comments made about protest

By Alessia Passafiume A Grassy Narrows First Nation woman who suffers from mercury poisoning repeated her call Thursday for Prime Minister Mark Carney to apologize for saying he could “outlast” her during a March protest. Chrissy Isaacs stood with Grassy Narrows First Nation Chief Sherry Ackabee, NDP Leader Avi Lewis and a large delegation of community members carrying photos of their deceased loved ones on Parliament Hill to demand both an apology and the termination of the paper mill Isaacs said is still poisoning her people. The Dryden Paper Mill released thousands of kilograms of mercury into the community’s river system in northwestern Ontario from the 1960s to 1970s. Community members are still dealing with the fallout today. “When Mark Carney said that he can outlast me, well, I’m here,”…



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