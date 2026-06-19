Alberta judge concerned about parts of ruling that threw out separatist petition

By Jack Farrell A judge has reserved her decision on whether to set aside a ruling that quashed an Alberta separatist group’s referendum petition, but says she has some concerns with parts of last month’s judgment. The ruling in question found that the Stay Free Alberta petition shouldn’t have been issued under provincial law, and that Premier Danielle Smith’s government neglected its duty to consult First Nations. Alberta Court of Appeal Justice Alice Woolley, hearing arguments Thursday for a potential stay of the ruling, said aspects of her colleague’s decision make her uneasy. Woolley pointed to the other judge’s interpretation of legislative changes made last year to the petition process, which explicitly allowed the separatist group to reapply after its first application was delayed in court. Those provisions led Justice…



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