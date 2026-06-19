National News
ticker

Alberta judge concerned about parts of ruling that threw out separatist petition

June 19, 2026 231 views

By Jack Farrell A judge has reserved her decision on whether to set aside a ruling that quashed an Alberta separatist group’s referendum petition, but says she has some concerns with parts of last month’s judgment. The ruling in question found that the Stay Free Alberta petition shouldn’t have been issued under provincial law, and that Premier Danielle Smith’s government neglected its duty to consult First Nations. Alberta Court of Appeal Justice Alice Woolley, hearing arguments Thursday for a potential stay of the ruling, said aspects of her colleague’s decision make her uneasy. Woolley pointed to the other judge’s interpretation of legislative changes made last year to the petition process, which explicitly allowed the separatist group to reapply after its first application was delayed in court. Those provisions led Justice…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, Canada Print and Online, and USA Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Wildfire evacuees returning to their homes in northern Ontario First Nation

June 19, 2026 214

Residents of a northern Ontario First Nation are returning to their homes as fire crews have…

Read more
National News

A conflict over cattle in Brazil’s Amazon highlights tensions for Indigenous peoples

June 19, 2026 226

By Gabriela Sá Pessoa FORMOSO DO ARAGUAIA, Brazil (AP) — On a vast island in northern…

Read more