Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami releases new poverty reduction strategy

By Miriam Bosiljevac and Aastha Sethi, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Cabin Radio Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami has released a poverty reduction strategy for Inuit Nunangat and recommended changes to how Nutrition North Canada operates in the region. “The strategy is really grounded in an Inuit-defined whole person approach that considers culture, well-being, family, community, livelihoods, leadership, and self-determination,” said Lauren Goodman from the national Inuit organization, also known as ITK. “We’re hoping that it will be a roadmap for governments, Inuit organizations, industry, and others to partner with us to reduce poverty in Inuit Nunangat.” The strategy identifies three action areas: economic participation, cost of living and income security, and social services and community infrastructure. “With renewed national interest in Arctic development, Canada must invest in Inuit communities and finally bring…