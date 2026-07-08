Brantford Police Seize Over $157k Worth of Drugs During Cocaine Bust

BRANTFORD-A Brantford man has been arrested and a large quantity of cocaine seized by the Brantford Police Service (BPS) following a drug trafficking investigation. The drug probe was launched in May 2026 by the Brantford Police Service Drug and Firearm Enforcement Unit. Following the investigation, BPS executed a Controlled Drugs and Substances Act search warrant on July 3, searching both the suspect’s vehicle as well as their Lombard Street residence. The search resulted in the discovery of about 1,579 grams of cocaine, which has a street value of around $157,910, according to BPS. Investigators also located multiple cellphones, drug packaging material, a digital scale, and Canadian currency during the search. A 52-year-old man from Brantford was arrested as a result of the investigation. He is being charged with one count…



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