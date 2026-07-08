National News
ticker

Data centre capacity could soar to 20 GW in planned projects: government document

July 8, 2026 83 views

By Anja Karadeglija A document prepared for the federal artificial intelligence minister to use when pitching international investors on Canada’s AI ecosystem identifies a massive proposed increase in Canada’s data centre capacity. But spokespeople for the government pushed back strongly on the figure, saying it is not a projection of the capacity Canada expects to build, and the total capacity will be much less. It says Canada currently has about 337 megawatts of AI data centre capacity, and there are more than 20 gigawatts — or 20,000 megawatts — in projects that are “under planning or development.” The number was included in a presentation prepared by a government department for Artificial Intelligence Minister Evan Solomon to use with international investors. It was obtained by The Canadian Press through access-to-information. “With…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, Canada Print and Online, and USA Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

Brantford Police Seize Over $157k Worth of Drugs During Cocaine Bust

July 8, 2026 60

BRANTFORD-A Brantford man has been arrested and a large quantity of cocaine seized by the Brantford…

Read more
National News

Federal government says self-identified Inuit group is fishing illegally in Labrador

July 8, 2026 95

By Sarah Smellie A group that says it represents about 6,000 Inuit in southern Labrador has…

Read more