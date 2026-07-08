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Federal government says self-identified Inuit group is fishing illegally in Labrador

July 8, 2026 96 views

By Sarah Smellie A group that says it represents about 6,000 Inuit in southern Labrador has launched its own fishery outside of the oversight and authorization of the federal Fisheries Department. The NunatuKavut Community Council, or NCC, has been encouraging its members to fish together if they are worried about enforcement by Fisheries and Oceans Canada, which says any fishing under the council’s unauthorized harvesting plan is illegal. The dispute is the latest source of friction involving the NCC as it pushes for federally mandated rights as an Inuit group, despite lacking recognition by any federally recognized, rights-holding Inuit collective. “We do this work … so that our people can have food forever, their own foods, their traditional foods, doing it in a way that passes along our traditions and…

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