First Nations lacrosse legend to be inducted into Ontario hall of fame

By Sam Laskaris, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Windspeaker.com Though some of his greatest accomplishments were about three decades ago Larry King continues to be recognized for his lacrosse exploits. King is one of the six individuals who will be inducted into the Ontario Lacrosse Hall of Fame this year. Induction ceremonies will be on Nov. 24 in St. Catharines, Ont. King, 64, is a member of the Mohawks of Akwesasne, which is located on the Ontario/Quebec border and straddles into the state of New York. “I physically reside in Quebec,” said King, who will be inducted into the Ontario hall via the Player category. “But the New York state border runs right off the corner of my house. It’s right through the middle of my swimming pool.” King said his…



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