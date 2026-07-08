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Prime minister reflects on personal history with Britannia mine

July 8, 2026 210 views

By Ina Pace, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Squamish Chief Prime Minister Mark Carney looks back on his familial ties to the Britannia Mine, and lessons learnt from its operation. Prime Minister Mark Carney has some personal ties within the Sea to Sky, Britannia Beach to be specific. As shown in a video clip posted to his official Facebook page on July 4, Carney said his maternal grandfather worked at the Britannia copper mine from the 1930s through to the early 1950s. The clip is taken from Carney’s announcement of the Canada-British Columbia Cooperative Prosperity Agreement on July 2 in Vancouver, in which he noted a series of agreements between the province and federal government, such as federal support for the Red Chris Mine Extension, George Massey Tunnel Replacement Project…

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