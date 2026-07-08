‘I’ve just done what needed to be done:’ features women on the frontlines of climate disasters

By Breanne Massey, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Wren An in-depth documentary that takes a look at the “wisdom of women” frontline responders, community leaders and survivors of climate change disasters in British Columbia and the Northwest Territories hopes to spark conversations about resilience and solutions. The new documentary entitled Emergence: Women in the Storm from award-winning directors Nova Ami and Velcrow Ripper was showcased for the community by the Kamloops Film Society and Thompson River University’s Hot Topic Cultural Mapping Research Group at the Paramount Theatre July 4. “We hope that it inspire(s) people to engage with emergency planning in a little bit more of a critical way,” Hannah O’Neil, Thompson Rivers University (TRU) Wildfire Cultural Mapping Group research assistant told The Wren by phone, adding it’s critical for…
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