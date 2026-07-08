Kukko has a challenger in Nipigon mayoral election

By Mike Stimpson, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, SNnewswatch.com NIPIGON — The mayoral ballot in Nipigon has a second candidate: Matthew Dupuis. The local business owner and former Red Rock Indian Band chief filed with the township clerk’s office to challenge incumbent Suzanne Kukko in her bid for a second term. Dupuis’s LinkedIn page says he has been a partner in Pelletier’s Gas Bar & Native Art Gallery in Lake Helen since 2021 and was Red Rock chief in 2018-19. He has been employed by Northern Mat and Bridge, a construction company headquartered in Grande Prairie, Alta., since 2019 and is currently its director of Indigenous partnerships and commercial strategy. “I did one term on council, one term as chief for Red Rock Indian Band, and I’ve always been basically a…



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