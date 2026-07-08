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The Fort Frances mayoral race is on: Calder and McTaggart throw their names in the ring

July 8, 2026 142 views

By Liam Oliver Neilson, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Fort Frances Times With just over a month left for candidates to declare themselves in the race for Fort Frances Town Council, only two names have emerged so far in the contest for a mayor to replace Andrew Hallikas, who is not seeking another term. Lifelong Fort Frances residents Brent Calder and John McTaggart both feel strongly that they can make a positive impact on the community as they gear up for a campaign that will conclude with the municipal election on Oct. 26. All nominees for mayor and council will be confirmed by Aug. 24. Calder said he decided to throw his hat in the ring so he can work towards bringing positive changes to the community he calls home. “I’m…

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