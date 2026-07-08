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From the 2010 Olympics to the World Cup, Vancouver has pioneered Indigenous inclusion

July 8, 2026 114 views

By Anne M. Peterson VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Scattered among the many big screens airing World Cup matches and the food stands with local fare like poutine, Vancouver’s fan festival includes exhibits recognizing the host city’s Indigenous communities: the Squamish, the Musqueam and Tsleil-Waututh nations. The First Nations have been involved in more than just the fan fest, however. They are partners with the local World Cup organizing committee, drawing on a tradition started at the 2010 Winter Olympics. It’s the latest example of how Indigenous inclusion has increasingly figured into big sporting events, from the 2023 Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand to the 2028 Los Angeles Olympics. Vancouver’s goal was to ensure that the First Nations were at the table in the planning process for…

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