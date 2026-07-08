Canada’s resource push meets a housing crunch in northwest BC

By Sonal Gupta, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Canada’s National Observer Some of Canada’s biggest economic ambitions run through small cities in northwest BC. Terrace and Prince Rupert sit along BC’s trade corridor to the Pacific, where the province and Ottawa are looking to expand LNG exports, mining, transmission infrastructure and port capacity tied to Asian markets. But they’re already struggling with tight rental markets, aging infrastructure and little room for the workers needed to support that growth. Their mayors say governments are moving quickly on major projects while housing plans for the small cities absorbing the pressure lag behind. “There’s a wave coming to northwest BC that I do not believe anybody can brace for,” Terrace Mayor Sean Bujtas told Canada’s National Observer. “And we’re already behind.” Last week, Prime…



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