Cold Lake First Nations marks 150 years of Treaty 6 during annual Treaty Days celebration

By Chantel Downes, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Lakeland This Week Taking place July 9 to 12, the four-day celebration features pipe ceremonies, cultural presentations, traditional games, canoe races, community feasts, live music and family activities. The official opening ceremony on July 10 reflected on the legacy of Treaty 6 while recognizing the leaders and community members who have helped shape the nation over the past century and a half. Opening the ceremony, Chief Kelsey Jacko thanked the pipe carriers and elders for beginning the day in a good way before reflecting on the significance of the milestone. “Ceremony is important to me. As we come together this year to mark the 150th anniversary of our people entering into treaty, it is a reminder of the resilience of our families and…



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