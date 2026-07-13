Conservation internship launches for Indigenous adults

By David Briggs, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, BayToday.ca Beginning this week, 11 Indigenous adults are embarking on a 15-month environmental internship with a focus on water and resource management. The 11 chosen for the program are part of the Waabnoong Bemjiwang Association of First Nations (WBAFN). The WBAFN services the First Nations communities of Dokis, Henvey Inlet, Magnetawan, Wahnapitae, Nipissing and Wasauksing. The WBAFN is working with Water First Education and Training Inc. (Water First) to facilitate the internship. Ashley Zelionka, the executive director of WBAFN, elaborated on the partnership. In a release, she said, “Our partnership with Water First is helping build local environmental capacity by creating meaningful employment opportunities for members of our First Nation communities. Through hands-on experience and mentorship, interns are developing the skills needed to…



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