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AFN Chief says assembly will tackle effect of major projects push on First Nations rights

July 13, 2026 355 views

By Alessia Passafiume Assembly of First Nations National Chief Cindy Woodhouse Nepinak says chiefs will focus on major projects and a coming meeting with Prime Minister Mark Carney and the premiers when the AFN’s annual general assembly starts Tuesday. Woodhouse Nepinak says the federal government’s approach to major projects development is raising concerns about possible threats to the rights of First Nations. She says First Nations are not opposed to economic growth and are simply asking for a seat at the table as the federal government attempts to shore up the economy. Woodhouse Nepinak says chiefs will discuss an upcoming first ministers meeting and what they want to see on the agenda. She says that first ministers meeting, set to be held this fall, will be “a big test” for…

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