Call to reopen investigation into B.C. woman’s death after cause ruled undetermined

The mother of Tatyanna Harrison and advocacy groups including the Union of B.C. Indian Chiefs are calling for the reopening of an investigation into her disappearance and death four years ago. The calls come after a coroner’s inquest last week ruled that the 20-year-old Indigenous woman’s cause of death on May 1, 2022, was undetermined, a finding the groups say conflicted with previous findings of the coroner’s service. Tatyanna Harrison’s body was found on a drydocked yacht in Richmond, B.C., and the groups say that while she was naked from the waist down, RCMP did not deem the death suspicious. Sue Brown, who is legal counsel for Harrison’s mother Natasha Harrison, says the case needs to be reviewed in light of the findings, and that the coroner’s service got it…



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