Six Nations Elected Council repeals its Cannabis Control Law

By Alex Murray Six Nations Elected Council (SNEC) may be officially out of the cannabis control business but it doesn’t mean the cannabis industry at Six Nations of the Grand River will stop operating. Elected Chief Sherri-Lynn Hill announced the repealing of the Six Nations Cannabis Control Law and Cannabis Control Regulations effective immediately on July 9. According to the press release, accompanied by a video of Elected Chief Hill reading a statement, a lack of resources and enforcement of the Six Nations Cannabis Commission Corporation’s regulations and bylaws led to the decision. Elected Chief Hill said SNEC also took community feedback into consideration during a formal public comment period from May 29 to June 30 when making the decision. Elected Chief Hill’s office did not specify if the feedback…



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