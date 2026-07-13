NATO fact-finding delegation visits Iqaluit

By William Koblensky Varela, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Nunavut News Thirty MPs and representatives from 15 allied countries are visiting Iqaluit from July 13-17 on a NATO fact-finding mission. The group will receive briefings from the Government of Nunavut, Nunavut Tuunngavik Inc. and Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami (ITK). Nunavut MP Lori Idlout is with the group, while ITK President Natan Obed will speak directly with the delegation. Canada’s approach to Arctic security, partnerships with Indigenous organizations, and climate change will all be discussed by the North Atlantic military alliance, which involves 32 countries. Site visits to observe military infrastructure and meetings with the Canadian Armed Forces and Canadian Coast Guard will take place during the week. “Canada is stepping up with historic investments and a clear resolve to take responsibility for…



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