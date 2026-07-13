Man presumed drowned after falling off inflatable tube on Okanagan Lake, B.C.

A man is missing and presumed drowned in the British Columbia Interior after falling off an inflatable tube while not wearing a life-jacket. Police in West Kelowna say the tube was being towed behind a boat on Saturday on Okanagan Lake. The 45-year-old man was thrown off and struggled in the water before disappearing, and the boat driver jumped in to try to save him. Police say the boat operator himself required rescue by those on another nearby boat. Police, fire crews, paramedics and Central Okanagan Search and Rescue have been deployed, but the man has not been found and police say he’s presumed drowned. This is at least the second drowning in Okanagan Lake since mid-June after an American kayaker capsized in windy conditions near the Westbank First Nation…
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