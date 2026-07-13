Mark Carney’s pipeline plan shelves emissions targets

By Anushka Yadav, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Pointer In 2021, a year before she would become Premier, Danielle Smith described on a podcast for the Alberta Enterprise Group, which lobbies on behalf of the oil industry, how she came to work for the organization. She had been recruited by a large organization that lobbies for the cattle production industry and said she liked their approach because “they recruited people from the energy sector; in fact, our chair was an oilman.” At the time, Smith was aggressively lobbying the provincial government on behalf of the Alberta Enterprise Group, trying to convince politicians that part of a proposed $20 billion taxpayer-funded incentive program should see money handed over to oil companies which would encourage them to clean up old abandoned wells,…



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