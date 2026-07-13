National News
ticker

Mark Carney’s pipeline plan shelves emissions targets

July 13, 2026 316 views

By Anushka Yadav, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, The Pointer In 2021, a year before she would become Premier, Danielle Smith described on a podcast for the Alberta Enterprise Group, which lobbies on behalf of the oil industry, how she came to work for the organization. She had been recruited by a large organization that lobbies for the cattle production industry and said she liked their approach because “they recruited people from the energy sector; in fact, our chair was an oilman.” At the time, Smith was aggressively lobbying the provincial government on behalf of the Alberta Enterprise Group, trying to convince politicians that part of a proposed $20 billion taxpayer-funded incentive program should see money handed over to oil companies which would encourage them to clean up old abandoned wells,…

This content is for Yearly Subscription, Yearly Subscription – Corporate, Print Subscription Only, Canada Print and Online, and USA Print and Online members only.
Register
Already a member? Log in here

Add Your Voice

Is there more to this story? We'd like to hear from you about this or any other stories you think we should know about. Contribute your voice on our contribute page.

Related Posts

National News

AFN to focus on major projects and meeting with Prime Minister

July 13, 2026 320

By Alex Murray Writer Assembly of First Nations (AFN) National Chief Cindy Woodhouse Nepinak address the…

Read more
National News

B.C. wildfires expected to pick up after weather-induced lull on the weekend

July 13, 2026 180

Crews fighting out-of-control wildfires near Boston Bar, B.C., were taking advantage of favourable weather to attack…

Read more