B.C. wildfires expected to pick up after weather-induced lull on the weekend

Crews fighting out-of-control wildfires near Boston Bar, B.C., were taking advantage of favourable weather to attack the blazes directly, before fire activity is expected to pick up after tempered behaviour over the weekend. The size of the Brunswick complex of wildfires, consisting of the Brunswick Creek and Ainslie Creek blazes, has changed little since last week with a combined size of more than 188 square kilometres, after a weekend of rain and cooler weather. The BC Wildfire Service said in an overnight update that crews would take advantage of the reduced fire activity to directly attack the fires along with making sure the Highway 1 corridor through the area remained open. Crews were also working to protect structures near Boothroyd while establishing fire lines on the southwest flank of the…



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