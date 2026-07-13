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AFN to focus on major projects and meeting with Prime Minister

July 13, 2026 319 views

By Alex Murray Writer Assembly of First Nations (AFN) National Chief Cindy Woodhouse Nepinak address the gathered media on Monday afternoon (July 13) in Ottawa ahead of AFN’s Annual General Assembly, which is running in the nation’s capital From July 14-16 saying the AFN will focus on major projects and a coming meeting with Prime Minister Mark Carney and the premiers. Woodhouse Nepinak began the day by participating in the first annual Water Walk along the Kichi-Zibi (Ottawa) River on “unceded and unsurrendered Algonquin Territory.” “Let us honour the water that sustains us. And let us carry that spirit with us throughout this Assembly and beyond,” Nepinak said to the throng of elders, knowledge keepers, water walkers, water protectors, youth, and community members gathered after the walk. At her press conference…

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