Jean Marie River celebrates planting of 1.5 million trees

By Claire McFarlane, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter, Cabin Radio The Tthets’éhk’édélı̨ First Nation in Jean Marie River, N.W.T., is marking the end of a two-week-long tree planting project that saw 1.5 million trees planted in recently burned areas. The project was a partnership between the First Nation and Windfirm Resources, a British Columbia-based planting company that employed people locally and from across Canada. It was funded through the federal government’s 2 Billion Trees program, which launched in 202`1 but was ultimately cut from last fall’s federal budget. “The chief and the council looked at this as a good opportunity for finding employment for a small community of Jean Marie River,” said Chief Melanie Norwegian-Menacho. Kevan Leach, operations manager at Windfirm, said members of the Tthets’éhk’édélı̨ First Nation did a lot…



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